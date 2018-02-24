Voting underway for crucial bypolls in MP; EVM issues resolved

Last updated on: February 24, 2018 14:59 IST

Bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh recorded 41 per cent and 35 per cent voter turnout, respectively, till 12.30 pm.

Voting in the two seats, which began at 8 am, has been peaceful till now.

State Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh said Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district recorded 41 per cent voting, while the turnout was 35 per cent in Kolaras, Shivpuri district, till 12.30 pm.

"Polling is going on peacefully at all the polling booths in the two constituencies and no untoward incident has been reported so far from anywhere," Singh added.

"An error was reported in the EVM machine in the beginning at booth number 57 of Kolaras, but it was rectified and polling began soon after," a poll official said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress are engaged in a direct fight in the two seats.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).

Both seats are part of the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Thirteen candidates have thrown their hats in the election arena in Mungaoli, while 22 candidates are trying their luck in Kolaras.

Kolaras and Mungaoli have 2,44,457 and 1,91,009 eligible voters, respectively.

35 per cent turnout in peaceful Bijepur bypoll till noon

Around 35 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Bijepur Assembly seat in Odisha till noon on Saturday, an election official said.

Polling began at 8 am and would continue till 5 pm, the official said.

Counting of votes would be undertaken on February 28.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year.

"Polling is going on smoothly and peacefully, barring brief interruptions in some booths due to technical snags in Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines," the official said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the by-poll in the constituency located in Bargarh district, especially in the wake of pre-poll violence in and around the area, officials said.

Around 2.21 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 281 polling booths set up for the by-election, as against 270 booths used during the Assembly polls in 2014, according to Bargarh district Collector Yamini Sarangi.

"Of the 281 booths, 155 have been identified as critical. We have 12 dedicated squads to ensure free and fair polling in all the places," Sarangi said.

"Six check posts have also been set up in the border areas where vehicles coming from outside will be stopped and disallowed to enter Bijepur constituency," Bargarh SP Jai Narayan Pankaj said.

Security has been tightened following a series of violent incidents, including an attack on the brother of state Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Friday.

A total of five companies (500 personnel) of Central Paramilitary Force along with one company (85 personnel) of Odisha Swift Action Force have been deployed on poll duty, a senior police officer said.

This apart, 40 platoons (1,200 personnel) of state armed police have been deployed on poll duty, he said.

Late Congress leader Subal Sabu's wife Rita Sahu has been fielded this time by the ruling BJD. There are 13 other candidates in the fray including Ashok Panigrahi of BJP and Pranay Sahu of Congress.

Photographs: ANI