Vijay Rupani sworn-in as chief minister of Gujarat

Last updated on: December 26, 2017 15:28 IST

Vijay Rupani was on Tuesday sworn-in as the Gujarat chief minister for the second consecutive time, while Nitin Patel took oath as his deputy, along with 18 other ministers, at an impressive ceremony in Gandhinagar.

IMAGE: Vijay Rupani was administered the oath of office by Governor O P Kohli at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar. Photograph: @BJP4India/Twitter

Governor O P Kohli administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rupani, 61, and the other ministers at the ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah and the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states.

Rupani took oath along with nine cabinet-rank ministers, including Patel, and 10 ministers of state at the ceremony held near the state secretariat.

Rupani, sporting an orange jacket, and Patel greeted the chief ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, before the ceremony began.

Earlier, Rupani and his wife offered prayers at the Panchdev Mahadev temple, ahead of the ceremony.

Prominent dignitaries who attended the oath-taking ceremony included BJP veteran L K Advani, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

IMAGE: Earlier before the ceremony, Rupani and his wife offered prayers at the Panchdev Mahadev temple. Photograph: @vijayrupaniBJP/Twitter

Besides Patel, the other cabinet-rank ministers sworn-in were -- Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, R C Faldu, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpatsinh Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya, Dilip Thakor and Ishwar Parmar.

The ministers of state who took oath were – Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parbat Patel, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Raman Patkar, Parsottam Solanki, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasan Ahir, Kishor Kanani, Bachubhai Khabad and Vibhavariben Dave.

Of the nine cabinet ministers sworn-in, five were retained from the previous ministry. Similarly, the 10 ministers of state sworn-in on Tuesday included five from the earlier ministry.

While six ministers belong to the Patel community, Bhavnagar East MLA Vibhavariben Dave is the lone woman in the new ministry.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of other leaders from the BJP attended the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: @BJP4India

With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115.

The opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77 this time around. The strength of the party and its allies in the new House is 80.

IMAGE: Amit Shah, and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states also attended the event. Photograph: @BJP4India/Twitter

Rupani and Patel were elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislature party respectively at its meeting held on December 22.