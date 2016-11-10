'Trumped': Political cartoonists react to Trump's victory

November 10, 2016 08:42 IST

As the world wakes up to news that Republican Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States, political cartoonists have already been hard at work painting a satirical image of what America will look like under Trump’s government.

Here are some of the best illustrations on the US election result.

JJ McCullough from Canada.

Lichuan Xia works for Caijing Magazine.

Dutch artist Tjeerd Royaards sends in this one. He's the editor of cartoonmovement.com.

American Thomas McClure reflects on Trump's sexism and his 'close ties' with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

America reacts to Trump's win, according to Twitter user @Moouxe.

And this one by the New York Times. "He tells it like it is,” read the caption of a New York Times cartoon, depicting Trump as a hungry wolf in a field full of sheep.

Cartoonist David Rowe on what it will feel like to wake up to Donald Trump winning the US elections.

