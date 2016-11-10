rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 'Trumped': Political cartoonists react to Trump's victory

'Trumped': Political cartoonists react to Trump's victory

November 10, 2016 08:42 IST

As the world wakes up to news that Republican Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States, political cartoonists have already been hard at work painting a satirical image of what America will look like under Trump’s government.

Here are some of the best illustrations on the US election result.

 

JJ McCullough from Canada. 

Lichuan Xia works for Caijing Magazine. 

Dutch artist Tjeerd Royaards sends in this one. He's the editor of cartoonmovement.com.

American Thomas McClure reflects on Trump's sexism and his 'close ties' with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

America reacts to Trump's win, according to Twitter user @Moouxe. 

And this one by the New York Times. "He tells it like it is,” read the caption of a New York Times cartoon, depicting Trump as a hungry wolf in a field full of sheep. 

Cartoonist David Rowe on what it will feel like to wake up to Donald Trump winning the US elections.

-- FULL US ELECTION COVERAGE

AGENCIES
Tags: Donald
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly