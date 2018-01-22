UK queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie announces wedding

January 22, 2018 21:08 IST

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah will marry her nightclub manager boyfriend at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

IMAGE: Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement. They are to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in the autumn this year. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie on Monday announced wedding plans with her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

The 27-year-old younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York -- the monarch’s younger son -- and Sarah, Duchess of York, will marry her nightclub manager boyfriend later this year at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month,” a Buckingham Palace statement said.

“The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” it said.

The princess, eighth-in-line to the throne, began dating Brooksbank around seven years ago after they met while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Her grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, were said to be “very pleased and wish the couple all the best”.

IMAGE: Princess Eugenie's engagement ring contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. Eugenie wore a dress by Erdem, shoes by Jimmy Choo. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May also congratulated the “happy couple” in a tweet.

“Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them,” her father Prince Andrew said in reference to his future son-in-law, adding that he was “overjoyed” for the couple.

Eugenie’s mother and Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, tweeted her “total joy” over the news, saying, “Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony”.

The parents of Brooksbank, who managed the upmarket Mahiki nightclub in London, also expressed their delight at the news.

Nicola and George Brooksbank said in a statement, “We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement. We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both”.

Eugenie, who studied English and history of art at Newcastle University, is now a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser and Wirth in London. She does not carry out any royal engagements and her public profile or work as a member of royal family would not change significantly after the wedding.

Under the royal family’s rules, she will keep her royal title as Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York when she marries 31-year-old Brooksbank and will have the option to take his surname.