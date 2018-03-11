rediff.com

Farmers' protest march reaches Mumbai, to gherao assembly tomorrow

Farmers' protest march reaches Mumbai, to gherao assembly tomorrow

March 11, 2018 19:03 IST

All India Kisan Sabha's protest march by over 30,000 farmers reached Mumbai from Nashik on Sunday.

Supported by almost all political parties, the farmers will hold a protest outside the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday.

The farmers, who covered a stretch of 30 km every day to reach Mumbai, started on the 180-km march commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray addressed the farmers.

The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills.

Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme.

WATCH: Farmers' protest march to Mumbai

 

All photographs and video: Sahil Salvi

AGENCIES
