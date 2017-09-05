Welcome to the craziest festival in the desert

September 05, 2017 08:23 IST

From sunrise to sunset for one week in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, artists, musicians, dancers, and those who just love to have a good time gathered for seven days of radical self-expression atop tricked out vehicles at the Burning Man festival. This year’s gathering, which kicked off on August 27 ended on a high after burning the eponymous ‘Man’ on September 4.

Here’s a dekko at the scenes from what is often described as one of the ‘wildest festivals’ out there!

Burning Man participants Solene and Daniel kiss as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, US.

Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Pippa Sutherland and AJ Bertenshaw dance in the desert during the festival. The highly-anticipated art and music festival runs over nine days, which features larger-than-life art installations.

Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Lauren Rock throws her bouquet after she married Bob Peterson in front of the "Mucaro" owl art project that they worked on creating with artist Nino Alicea on the second day of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Festival attendees make some crazy fashion choices like this one with his bizarre mask.

Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters



Burning Man participants dance on and around "The Penetrator" art car near the effigy of "The Man". The larger-than-life art installations are the focal points of this year's festival theme of Radical Ritual.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Burning Man participant Kylie Webb of Santa Cruz, California spins inside a metal hoop on a roller disco floor as she enjoys the free spirit and the 'don't care' attitude at the festival.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Participants explore the playa at the festival.

Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

The festival, which began in 1986 as a bonfire, has erected a temple commemorating the Golden Spike and participants are invited to visit the shrine and make offerings that embody what Burning Man's culture means to them. The premise of the Burning Man festival is that almost everything is created entirely by its citizens, who are active participants in the experience.

Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

A Burning Man participant who goes by the playa name "Twinkle Mel" bicycles through Black Rock City.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Burning Man participants aboard "The Giant Cock" art car ride across the desert at night on the third day of the 2017 Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Burning Man participants dance to the music of an art car in the midst of a desert dust storm on the second day of the festival.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Pili Montilla wears an elaborate headdress as part of her outfit during the festival.

Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Burning Man participants from the "Revolutionary Motion" fire conclave out of Washington, DC spin fire hoops in front of the effigy of "The Man" just before the effigy is burned at the culmination of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada.

Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

A Burning Man Ranger guards the inner perimeter around the effigy of "The Man" as it burns.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters

The effigy of "The Man" bursts into the flames at the "Man Burn" at the culmination of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival.

Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters