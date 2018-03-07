The best wedding photos from around the world

Last updated on: March 07, 2018 10:54 IST

Are you looking for inspiration for your wedding photography? Here are the winning photos from this year's International Wedding Photography of the Year image competition.

The International Wedding Photographer of the Year competition was created this year to promote and celebrate the art of wedding photography from all around the world.

One of the unique rules for this competition was that the photographer had to take the image during an actual wedding day.

Below are some of the beautiful images from the competition.

(Click on the images for high-screen resolution)

Grand Prize Winner, Solo Portrait Winner Paige and Daniel had a super low key wedding, with the reception taking place in their parent's backyard, with about 25 guests. After a short, and unpredictable storm, we were treated to the most amazing double rainbow. I got low into the creek bed so we could remove the houses, and simplify the frame to the rainbow, mountain and Paige, with her dress billowing in the wind. Photograph: Erika Mann/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Runner up and Category Winner, Single Capture The child was the son of the bride. As everyone stood up and waited for the bride to come down the aisle, he started expressing so much emotion. I was solo shooting this wedding and this moment was difficult because I was secretly bawling behind the camera, and had to prioritize this moment over the bride coming down the aisle. Yes, I got both photos, but I knew this moment was THE moment. I decided to enter the image because everyone talks about timeless and epic photos, and to me it wasn't about scenic places or post processing. What truly is timeless are moments.

Photograph: Paul Woo/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Other entries in Single Capture Photograph: Angela Ruscheinski/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Benjamin Wheeler/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: James Frost/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Ropate Kama/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Black and white winner Dani and Alisson' wedding took place at the Hudson Portuguese Club in Massachusetts USA. The perfect place and time to be when tears are under the spotlight… I am so proud I could capture and share this unique touchable moment during the Father-daughter dance… Her hero will always have a special place in her heart&hellip

Photograph: Bruno Sauma/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Entries in Black and White category Photograph: Amy Stone/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Grace Hobson/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Joel Bedford/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Thom Dwyer/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Bridal party winner I'd scouted out this location in advance and had the idea to put Sydney and Brandon's extra large bridal party in front of an impressive mountain backdrop. Instead, we had thick fog and fluffy snow. So, I rolled with it and mirrored the fog using my iPhone screen. If you zoom in close enough you can see the snow on the black suits!

Photograph: Angela Ruscheinski/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Entries in Bridal Party category Photograph: David Hofman/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Couple Portrait winner This image embodies so much of what I love about Wedding photography. When we walked into the parkade I was immediately drawn to the clean parallel lines and I envisioned the two of them laying in separate stalls, serene and statuesque. I love having the opportunity to get creative with something seemingly so ordinary, like a parking garage. I was lucky that they were trusting enough to lay on the ground in their wedding attire and get creative with me.

Photograph: Jayme Lang/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Entries in Couple Portrait category Photograph: Martina Lundborg/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Tatiana Mochalova/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Dance Floor winner With friends and family from all over the world Kate and Sayed decided on the PembertonValley in Canada for their wedding. These two were so stoked to get married. They ran, jumped, danced everywhere during the day so I knew their reception entrance would be a good one! I really wanted to capture the setting along with the celebrating so I backed way up, climbed a fence and set up my frame. If we only had a single image to describe this day this would be it!

Photograph: Mike Vallely/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Epic Location winner Angela and Dan got married in one of the most beautiful and, on that particular day, windiest places on Earth. You simply can not, however, get married in a place like Waterton Lakes National Park, Canada, and not take advantage of the remarkable scenery. So Angela and Dan headed out like warriors into the buffeting winds for portraits amongst the mountain grandeur!

Photograph: Lanny Mann/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Entries from Epic Location category Photograph: Aljosa Petric/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Dylan Kitchener/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Gustavo Franco/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Ropate Kama/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

From Above winner Married in the University of Cork's Honan Chapel and the reception was in the Dunmore House Hotel In Co. Cork. The couple were a wedding photographers' dream, they were so awesome. The couple gave me all the time I wanted to get stunning images of them. The actual shot was taken by me standing in the back of the convertible hanging on for dear life, but was so worth it. The couple have this image hanging up in their beautiful home. I'm so glad that my images have portrayed their stunning day.

Photograph: Adrian O'Neill/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Entries in From Above category Photograph: Ropate Kama/International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photograph: Ye Htut Lwin/International Wedding Photographer of the Year