Special train for children flagged off by CM Mufti

December 11, 2016 20:17 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday flagged off a fortnightly special train for children which has been named as ‘Vaadi ki sair’ (Tour of the Valley).

IMAGE: More than 600 boys and girls from various parts of Kashmir took the joyride aboard the Vaadi ki sair. All photographs: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com

Mehbooba flagged-off the fortnightly train ride for children from Banihal to Baramulla on Sunday morning, an official spokesman said.

He said that school children boarded the special train at different stations and the chief minister welcomed them at each stop and interacted with them during the journey.

IMAGE: A cheerful Chief Minister Mehbooba mufti who boarded the special train sang and played games with children from Baramulla to Banihal.

“The chief minister sat with students across all districts and asked them to devote equal time to studies and extra curricular activities,” he said.

Mehbooba wished children all the very best and hoped that they would excel in their fields and contribute positively to the society.

IMAGE: The train ride was especially significant as the area has seen unrest for more than four months.

Several ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and educationists accompanied Mehbooba and the children during the maiden ‘Vaadi Ki Sair’ train, he added.