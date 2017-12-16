Sitharaman, Armed Forces pay tributes to heroes of 1971 war

December 16, 2017 20:14 IST

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the top brass of the Armed Forces on Saturday paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tributes to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, at India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Vice Chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P laid wreaths at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in India Gate, paying respect to the fallen heroes of the war.

“On #VijayDiwas, the nation remembers the courage & sacrifice of soldiers in Indo-Pak war of 1971 which led to the stunning victory of India over Pakistan,” the defence minister tweeted.

IMAGE: ir Chief Marshal Arup Raha (Retired) offers a wreath to Vijay Smarak on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at Fort William (Eastern Command Headquarter) in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

Vijay Diwas is commemorated on this day every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, which had led to the creation of Bangladesh.

On December 16, 1971, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army. The victory followed the creation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

IMAGE: Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo

A number of functions were organised in Delhi and elsewhere to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan.