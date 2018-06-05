Singapore launches medallions for Trump-Kim Summit

June 05, 2018 18:30 IST

The three commemorative coins -- in gold, silver and nickel-plated -- feature an “affirmative handshake” between the two leaders, the scheduled date of the summit, the flags of both countries and the national flowers.

IMAGE: Singapore has launched three commemorative medallions not only to mark the step to world peace, but also mark Singapore’s role as a neutral host, and an economic and security gateway between the East and the West. Photograph: Singapore Mint

Singapore on Tuesday launched three commemorative medallions carrying the inscription “World Peace” ahead of the highly anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the city-state.

The medallions will depict an “affirmative handshake” between the two leaders, the scheduled date of the summit, and the flags of both countries, the Singapore Mint said in a statement.

The medallions would not only commemorate the “momentous step to world peace”, but also mark Singapore’s role “as a neutral host, and an economic and security gateway between the East and the West”, the statement said.

The coins photos are on display on the Singapore Mint website.

IMAGE: The silver medallion -- which features the flags in colour -- is priced at SGD 118 (Rs 5,900). A total of 15,000 pieces worldwide will be minted, up from the earlier announced 10,000 pieces. Photograph: Singapore Mint

The North Korean flag is depicted on the left, while the US flag is placed on the right. This represents both countries’ positions on the political spectrum, explained the Singapore Mint.

The summit date and text “Summit in Singapore” are also minted at the top of the medallion.

The back of the medallion features a peace dove “which embodies the significance of the summit to bring about world peace,” said the Singapore Mint.

The national flowers of US and North Korea -- the rose and the magnolia -- are also featured on the back.

A total of 1,000 pieces of the gold medallion, priced at SGD 1,380 (Rs 69,370) each, will be made available to Singapore and the international market.

This has since been increased to 3,000 pieces following “overwhelming response,” the Singapore Mint said.

The silver medallion -- which features the flags in colour - is priced at SGD 118 (Rs 5,900). A total of 15,000 pieces worldwide will be minted, up from the earlier announced 10,000 pieces.

The Singapore Mint said earlier that fewer than 200 pieces of the gold medallion and 2,000 pieces of the silver medallion would be allocated to Singapore. The numbers are now under review, it said.

IMAGE: All three commemorative medallions are available for pre-order from Tuesday at Singapore Mint’s retail outlets and website. Photograph: Singapore Mint

The nickel-plated medallion will retail at SGD 36 (Rs 1,800). The number of pieces to be minted will depend on the demand, Singapore Mint said.

All three commemorative medallions are available for pre-order from Tuesday at Singapore Mint’s retail outlets and website.

The White House last month unveiled their own commemorative coin for the summit. It is available for purchase online at the White House gift shop website.

The meeting between the two leaders will be the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

After a war of words that lasted months, it aims to start a discussion on ending the North’s nuclear weapons programme in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

The exact venue of the Trump-Kim summit has yet to be confirmed, although Singapore has declared a special event zone including its foreign ministry, the US embassy, and several large hotels, such as the Shangri-La.