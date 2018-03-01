PHOTOS: Siberian blast blankets Europe in snow

March 01, 2018 08:13 IST

A cold-weather front nicknamed the “beast from the east” has blasted snow and ice across Europe.

The “beast” has swept snow storms and strong winds from Serbia across the continent, bringing “the coldest end of February and start of March in years for Europe.

A bicycle is covered with snow near Grangemouth, Scotland, Britain. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Sheep forage in the snow below Stirling Castle, Scotland, Britain. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

People walk through Canary Wharf during a snow flurry in London. Photograph: Tom Jacobs/Reuters

A guardsman sits on duty in the snow at Horse Guards Parade in London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Snow falls in Trafalgar Square in London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A mounted police officer rides through the snow in London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A plane arrives at Dublin airport during heavy snow in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A gondolier clears snow from a snow covered gondola near St. Mark's square in Venice lagoon, Italy. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Otta the Dalmation dog sits in the fallen snow in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A man cleans snow in Delnice, Croatia. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Snow and wind affect the morning traffic in Aalborg, Denmark. Photograph: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

A man juggles snow balls at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters