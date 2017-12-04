PHOTOS: Saluting our soldiers at sea!

December 04, 2017 21:22 IST

Indian naval personnel observed the 46th Navy Day on Monday with various parades across the country.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovindand many others extended their greetings to the Indian Navy with a feeling of utmost happiness and pride.

Naval personnel mark Navy Day at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Despite the showers that the city received, the soldiers went on with their parade. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

An Indian Navy member attends a military exercise during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai. The day is a tribute to the courage and determination made by the Indian Navy during the India-Pakistan 1971 war. On December 4, 1971, the Indian Navy executed the Operation Trident. The attack was on Pakistan Naval headquarters that sank PNS Ghazi. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

On this special day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greeted the Indian Navy and lauded their role in securing the country's borders. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa paid homage to martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti to commemorate the day. Photograph: SpokespersonMoD/Twitter