REWIND: Top photos of the week

July 16, 2018 08:42 IST

All of the top news of the week gone by, in photos.

Armoured vehicles of French Army attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers clear the garbage washed ashore during high tide on a road along the Marine Drive in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

A motorcyclist slips through a gap in a barricade set up using shipping containers, near the airport, to block supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Lahore, Pakistan. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

A demonstration by Bengaluru Traffic police in which an artist dressed as Yama, the Hindu god of death, rides as a pillion passenger behind a motorcyclist without a helmet, during traffic awareness week. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A vehicle stands on its front in an area affected by flooding in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Students celebrate in front of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, where the 12 soccer players and their coach rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex are being treated, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Buses stranded in a heavily waterlogging street after heavy rainfall under Minto Bridge, near Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. Photograph: Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, US. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters