REWIND: India in the last 48 hours

September 02, 2016 08:15 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 48 hours.

Farmers decorate their bulls during Pola festival in Nagpur. Photographs: PTI Photo

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi meeting supporters at a public meeting at Jagdishpur in Amethi.

Dark clouds over Taj Mahal in Agra.

Schoolchildren play at a waterlogged street after heavy downpour in Gurgaon.

An artist gives final touches to statue of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Jammu.

Modern philatelist Alok Kumar Goyal exhibits a coin on Mother Terasa after its release by India Post (West Bengal Circle) in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State for Food and Supplies Karan Dev Kamboj, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nayab Singh Saini and MLA Subhash Barala arrive on bicycle at Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

US Secretary of State John Kerry leaves after an interactive programme at IIT Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/ PTI Photo

Provincial Armed Constabulary recruits of 23rd battalion jubilate after their passing out parade in Moradabad.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Olympic silver medalist shuttler PV Sindhu, bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and budding players at a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/ PTI Photo

Muslims bid farewell to their family members and relatives as they leave for annual Haj pilgrimage at State Haj House in Bhopal.