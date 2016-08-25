REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 25, 2016 09:14 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A man, dressed as Vasudev carries a child dressed as Lord Krishna, as he enacts a scene from Krishna’s life during Janmashtami festival in Agra. Photograph: PTI

A police man throws a tear gas shell towards protesters to disperse them during clashes in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI

Journalists hold placards during a protest outside the Gandhi Ashram against Journalist Kishore Dave’s murder in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI

Villagers burn five motor bikes of the thieves who were stealing fish at Mattavara near Chikmagalur in Karnataka. Photograph: PTI

School children walk on bamboo bridge over Sukri river that was costructed by the villagers near Jaram village in Latehar. Photograph: PTI

Pakistan occupied Kashmir refugees shout slogans during a protest for their various demands in Jammu. Photograph: PTI

UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya and other party workers face police water cannons during a protest in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI