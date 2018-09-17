REWIND: Best moments from the week gone by

September 17, 2018 08:16 IST

Hurricane Florence reaches the Carolinas, America pays tribute to 9/11 victims, Russia's Putin meets China's Xi Jinping and much more...

EMT with the Fire Department of New York and first responder Jason Butscher takes a photo while standing within the Tribute In Light installation as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A Saudi man with his body covered with bees poses for a picture in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Mohamed Al Hwaity/Reuters

A serviceman of the Russian National Guard beats a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Women embrace through the border fence during the "Interfaith Service for Justice and Mercy at the Border" to demand the US government to end the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

During a driving rain, Maggie Belgie of The Cajun Navy, carries a child evacuating a flooding trailer community during Hurricane Florence in Lumberton, North Carolina. Photograph: Randall Hill/Reuters

A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition colour run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Participants perform at the Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Police detain supporters of the Congress party, during a nationwide strike against hike in fuel prices, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during a visit to the Far East Street exhibition on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Photograph: Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool/Reuters

Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin, Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photograph: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters