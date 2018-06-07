rediff.com

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; rail, road, air traffic hit

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; rail, road, air traffic hit

June 07, 2018 14:23 IST

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Mumbai on Thursday as parts of city submerged under water which affected vehicular and train traffic.

Parts of Mulund, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Parel received a significant downpour.

The rains caused waterlogging at many parts of the city and especially in low lying areas.

 

Parts of Parel, Khar, Sion and Worli witnessed significant accumulation of rain water.

Suburban trains, long-distance trains, flights, were delayed due to water logging and low visibility. 

Reports say a Jet Airways flight from London has been diverted to Ahmedabad.

Disaster management authorities have warned about very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Trains were running late by over 30 minutes on the Central railway after reports of a landslide at Mumbra.

These are pre-monsoon showers, according to the meteorological department.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has taken a number of precautionary measures to tackle any eventuality in view of extremely heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the civic body said.

Photographs: ANI, Sahil Salvi

