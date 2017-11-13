At least 135 killed as quake rocks Iran-Iraq border

November 13, 2017 10:23 IST

At leased 135 people were killed and several others injured when a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border, officials said on Monday.

The earthquake jolted Iraq side of the border.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near the border, 20 30 kilometres southwest of Halabja in Iraq.

The earthquake has triggered landslides in the region which is hindering the rescue effort, officials said.

Iran's emergency services chief Pir Hossein Koolivand said it was "difficult to send rescue teams to the villages because the roads have been cut off... there have been landslides."

The electricity was cut off in several Iranian and Iraqi cities, and fears of aftershocks sent thousands of people in both countries out onto the streets and parks in cold weather.