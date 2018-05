Available on

Read news as it happens

Rediff.com » News » President Kovind visits 'world's highest battlefield'

President Kovind visits 'world's highest battlefield'

Last updated on: May 10, 2018 15:24 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind is at the Siachen base camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Siachen is considered as the highest battlefield in the world. Kovind is the first president to visit the Siachen base camp since the visit of the then president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2004. Photographs courtesy: Rashtrapati Bhavan Press Secretary

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.