Modi in Nepal: Temple hopping continues on Day 2

May 12, 2018 15:47 IST

Prime Minister Narednra Modi's temple run in Nepal continued for the second day on Saturday as he visited Mukhtinath temple and Pashupatinath temple.

Modi also met Nepal's former prime ministers Prachanda and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and opposition leaders and held wide-ranging discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

 

Here are the highlights of Modi’s second day in Nepal.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Day 2 in Nepal by offering prayers at iconic Muktinath temple that is regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists. Modi also became the first world leader to pay homage at the main sanctum of Muktinath temple. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: At the Muktinath temple, Modi was accorded a warm welcome by the people of the remote Himalayan region. He spent nearly half an hour in the temple. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: At the temple, Modi also tried his hands on traditional drums. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: Modi also took the holy water from 108 stone watertaps in the temple premises and took pradakshina by circumambulating around the holy temple. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: After Muktinath, Modi offered his prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, located on the banks of the Bagmati river. The Pashupatinath temple is regarded as the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva (Pashupati) in Nepal. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

IMAGE: After offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, Modi signed the visitor's book and was presented with a miniature replica of the temple. "Jai Pashupatinath! Feeling blessed after praying at the majestic Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu," Modi said in a tweet. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: After temple hopping, the prime minister interacted with a delegation from the Nepali Congress. Photograph: @PMOIndia/Twitter

IMAGE: Modi also met former Nepalese prime ministers Prachanda. "Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal - MC and PM @narendramodi had a wonderful meeting earlier today. They discussed various aspects relating to India-Nepal relations," the PMO tweeted. Photograph: @PMOIndia/Twitter
