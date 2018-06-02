PM Modi in Singapore: Day 3

June 02, 2018 13:56 IST

On day 3 of his visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule.

Here's what the PM was up to on his third day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's former premier Goh Chok Tong jointly unveil a plaque to pay tribute at the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at the waterfront Clifford pier in Singapore city. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The event takes place 70 years after a part of the Mahatma's ashes were immeresed in the Singapore water with a plane showering flowers and petals. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

"Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and I unveiled a plaque marking the site where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed at the Clifford Pier in Singapore," Modi tweeted. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

After Gandhi's death in 1948, his ashes were sent to various parts of India and the world, including Singapore, for immersion. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

WATCH: Renditions of 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye' and 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' played at the event

Modi visited the National Orchid Garden of Singapore where an orchid has been named after him. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The orchid is named Dendrobrium Narendra Modi and it is a strong and robust tropical orchid which produces upright inflorences up to 38 cm long with 14-20 well-arranged flowers. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The distinguished and well twisted petals of the orchid are mahogany, while sepals are reddish brown and lined with a fine margin. They are beautifully complimented with an attractive dark purple lip. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The PM also visited Singapore's oldest Hindu temple Sri Mariamman and participated in prayers. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Built in 1827, the temple was constructed for worship by immigrants from the Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts of South India. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power in curing epidemic illnesses and diseases. The temple is located in the heart of Chinatown. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

"Blessed to have prayed at the beautiful Sri Mariamman Temple in Singapore. This Temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore," Modi tweeted. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

"Reinforcing our strong cultural connect, PM @narendramodi visited the Mariamman Temple," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

Modi also visited the Chulia mosque which was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from India's Coromandal Coast under the leadership of Anser Sahib. This is one of the earliest mosques in Singapore. The mosque was established in 1826. He was presented a green shawl at the mosque. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

After the mosque, Modi visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The Buddha Tooth Relic Temple was built in 2007, but the temple's richly designed interiors and comprehensive exhibits on Buddhist art and history tell stories of culture over hundreds of years old. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi was accompanied to the temple, which gets its name from what the Buddhists regard as the left canine tooth of Buddha, by Culture Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi waves to supporters outside the Indian Heritage Centre. Photograph:@MEAIndia/Twitter

The Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore showcases the culture, heritage and history of Indian Singaporeans. Located at the Campbell Road thoroughfare in the Little India precinct, the centre was launched on May 7, 2015. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter