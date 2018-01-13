Pawan Hans chopper crashes off Mumbai coast, 4 bodies found

Last updated on: January 13, 2018 16:15 IST

A Pawan Hans helicopter with five Oil and Natural Gas Corporation personnel and two pilots on board on Saturday crashed off the Mumbai coast while heading to an oil rig at Mumbai High, and four bodies bodies have been found, a senior Coast Guard official said.

The chopper Dauphin N3 had gone missing after taking off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.30 am.

The chopper, bearing registration number VT-PWA, was scheduled to land at the designated oil rig at Mumbai High at 11 am. Five employees of state-owned ONGC and two pilots were on board the chopper.

he navy said it had deployed its stealth frigate INS Teg for the search operation while surveillance aircraft P8i was also pressed into service.

The Coast Guard had also diverted its ships to search the missing chopper.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said that the aircraft accident investigation body, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will probe the Pawan Hans chopper crash.

"Since it is a clear accident, this chopper crash will be probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," the official said.

He said the DGCA will extend all necessary help to the AAIB in conducting the probe.

The AAIB is the apex body which probes serious incidents and accidents involving aircraft registered in India and comes under the civil aviation ministry.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

"IndiaCoastGuard Ship on receipt of information reached area, located the debris, picked up a body at 1230 hrs," he said on twitter.

"So far resulted in 03 body recovery. Search & rescue operations are underway. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will launch thorough inquiry (sic)," he tweeted.

Photographs: Indian Navy/Twitter