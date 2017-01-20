On Day 4, Jallikattu protests spread from Chennai to Vadodara

Last updated on: January 20, 2017 16:08 IST

The mass Jallikattu protests on Chennai’s Marina beach showed no sign of dying out on Friday, even after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam promised that a draft ordinance aimed at ensuring the conduct of the traditional bull-taming sport has been submitted to the home ministry.

Dravida Munnetra Kazagham party members stage a rail roko protest in support of Jallikattu in Coimbatore. Photograph: PTI Photo

Youngsters and students including girls block the Coimbatore-Nagercoil passenger train as part of Rail Roko demonstration to support Jallikattu at Thathaneri railway bridge in Madurai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions stage a protest in front of Railway station supporting Jallikattu in Madurai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PeTA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

The protesters have been at Marina Beach for the past four days and say they will continue to be there till the ordinance is passed. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

And the protests are no longer restricted to Tamil Nadu. On Friday, the protests spread to Vadodara with people crowding the streets supporting the bull-taming sport. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

In Mumbai, a human chain was formed to support the cause with several people coming out in support of Jallikattu. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Auto-rickshaws parked along a road during a protest against the state and Union Government over Jallikattu ban in Coimbatore. Photograph: PTI Photo