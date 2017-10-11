New dynamic lighting illuminates North, South Block

Last updated on: October 11, 2017 23:26 IST

The President's House will also be lit with such a system within three months, an official said.

The North Block and the South Block -- two iconic buildings that flank the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi -- would be a visual treat with a dynamic lighting system displaying a wide range of themes with up to 16 million colour combinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers attended the inauguration of the new lighting system by senior-most support staff of the home ministry, Mahipal Singh, on Wednesday.

These buildings at present are illuminated on eight select days through the year -- including Republic Day and Independence Day -- with static lighting, which covered an area of 16,750 square metres.

The new dynamic facade lighting, which will cover an area of 21,450 square metres, will mesmerise the visitors with full-capacity lighting between 8 pm to 9 pm.

The lighting system, which is equipped with dimming feature to reduce the electrical load, will be on between 7 pm and 5 am with colours changing every few seconds, the official said.

The initiative will add the two buildings to the league of other historical sites such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The dynamic lighting has been installed by the Central Public Works Department.

"The system is capable of providing both volume and focus lighting to highlight the architectural features of the historical buildings, a fine blend of the traditional Indian and British architecture," the official added.

Annual savings on account of new lighting with respect to replacement, maintenance and operation costs will be Rs 86.40 lakh, he said.

Besides, he said, the life of the new LED light fittings is expected to be over one lakh burning hours, coming to about 25 years as against only 10,000 burning hours for the existing system.

The energy consumption of the new system will cost Rs 8.40 lakh per year, the official said, adding it would be 'much less' as compared to the conventional lighting.

The initial investment of Rs 15.40 crore for the new system will be recovered in six to seven years as against the costs being incurred every year now, the official said.

IMAGES: View of North Block and South Block with the new Dynamic Facade Lighting. Photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo