How netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Last updated on: August 07, 2017 23:52 IST

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his wishes to his 32.4 million followers.

Several political leaders were photographed celebrating raksha bandhan, some of them with students and small children.

School children tie rakhis on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A delegation of 116 women representing the Gujarat Koli Samaj greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on Raksha Bandhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ties a rakhi on the wrist of Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi. "The chief minister came to meet the governor and tied a Rakhi on his wrist," said an official of Raj Bhawan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Schoolgirls and Brahma Kumaris tying rakhis to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Schoolchildren and Brahma Kumari sisters tied rakhis to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar in Altinho, Panaji. Photograph: ANI



Brahma Kumaris tie rakhi and offer sweets to Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal on Raksha Bandhan, in Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo

Members of BJP's minority cell participate in Raksha Bandhan celebrations along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI/Twitter