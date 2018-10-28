PHOTOS: Japanese PM plays perfect host to 'dependable friend' Modi

Last updated on: October 28, 2018 20:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in the city of Yamanashi.

PM Modi, who landed in Tokyo on Saturday, has a packed schedule during his two-day visit to attend the 13th India-Japan summit.

Modi said this his 12th meeting with Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014.

Here are some of the glimpses of Modi's first day in Japan.

'Tete-a-tete in front of a fireplace,' the ministry of external affairs tweeted as Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe in a special gesture hosted Modi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi for a private dinner. It is the first time that Abe has invited a foreign political leader to his holiday home in the village of Narusawa in the prefecture. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Calling Modi one of his most "dependable" friends, Abe said that they would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific. "Prime Minister Modi, who is currently visiting Japan since yesterday, is one of my most dependable and valuable friends. On behalf of the entire Japanese government, I have the pleasure of extending him the warmest hospitality," the Japanese leader's said in a message published in Indian newspapers. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

After spending eight hours together in Yamanashi, Modi and Abe rode an express train to travel to Tokyo, where they will hold a formal summit on Monday. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Japan is helping India to build country's first bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai which will run a total length of 508 kilometres, of which 21 kilometres will be covered in the tunnel under sea. 'The day when Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad through cooperation will mark a shining symbol of Japan-india friendship in the future,' Abe said in his message. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Earlier in the day, Modi was affectionately received by Abe on his arrival at Hotel Mount Fuji in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture, around 110 kilometres from Japanese capital, Tokyo. "Delighted to meet PM @AbeShinzo in the picturesque prefecture of Yamanashi," Modi tweeted. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi presented his Japanese counterpart two handcrafted stone bowls, made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan, and dhurries woven by master weavers of Uttar Pradesh. A Jodhpuri wooden chest from Rajasthan with traditional work was also presented to Abe, an official said. Photograph: ANI

Both the prime ministers visited the FANUC industrial facility, which specialises in automation. "Taking our cooperation to modern and advanced technologies. PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo visited the FANUC Corporation, one of the largest makers of industrial robots in the world in #Yamanashi, and toured the robotics and automation facilities," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi was briefed on the various robotic and automation capabilities of FANUC. Both the leaders observed several illustrations of the working of industrial robots. At the motor assembly facility, they witnessed the assembling of a motor by a robot in 40 seconds, officials added. FANUC contributes to the manufacturing industry in Japan and other countries, including India, by promoting automation and efficiency in manufacturing. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi described India and Japan as a "winning combination" and said the island nation was New Delhi's most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

The two leaders will hold a formal summit Monday in Tokyo, during which strengthening bilateral security and economic cooperation is expected to be high on the agenda. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter