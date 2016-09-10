rediff.com

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot ejects safely

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot ejects safely

September 10, 2016 14:24 IST

A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Saturday crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district but no loss of life has been reported.

“The aircraft crashed near Uttarlai airforce station in Barmer,” a defence spokesperson said, adding further details are awaited.

“The plane crashed at an open field near Malio ki Dhani, about 20 kilometre from the city. There is no information of any loss of life or property so far,” Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Gagandeep Singla said.

“The pilot is said to have ejected before the crash,” he said.

A court of Inquiry has also been set up to investigate the crash. 

Tags: Barmer, Indian Air Force, Gagandeep Singla, Rajasthan, ANI
 

