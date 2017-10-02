Mayhem at Las Vegas shooting revealed in images

Last updated on: October 02, 2017 21:05 IST

Hundreds of bullets rained down on a jam-packed outdoor concert at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino along the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, killing at least 50 people and wounding scores more as terrified spectators ran for their lives, according to police and hospital officials.

Here are heartbreaking scenes from the shooting site.

A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas.

Photograph: Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus/Reuters

The carnage surpassed the death toll of 49 people at an Orlando nightclub when a gunman believed inspired by the Islamic State opened fire in June 2016.

Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gun fire was heard. A gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

People were left shell-shocked on Sunday night when the gunman, who is now known to be dead, opened fire on the revellers.

Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

A person takes cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival where the gunman opened fire. Investigators are not describing the attack yet as terrorism.

Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

Festival-goers, crouch in cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire rained down on crowds.

Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

An injured person is tended to in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard after a mass shooting at a country music festival.

Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images