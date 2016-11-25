Massive fire at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara

November 25, 2016 20:33 IST

A major fire broke out on Friday at a furniture market in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area.

The blaze erupted at the furniture market situated on Relief Road in Jogeshwari, fire brigade sources said.

Ten fire engines have been rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

According to Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services officials, at least 25 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Some sustained minor cuts and a few got head injuries during evacuation, said an official.

Fire brigade officials said they got a call around 1 pm following which they sent 12 fire engines and five fire tankers on the spot.

The exact cause of fire was unclear.

-- With inputs from Agencies