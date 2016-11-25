rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Massive fire at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara

Massive fire at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara

November 25, 2016 20:33 IST

A major fire broke out on Friday at a furniture market in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area.

The blaze erupted at the furniture market situated on Relief Road in Jogeshwari, fire brigade sources said.      

   

Ten fire engines have been rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

According to Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services officials, at least 25 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Some sustained minor cuts and a few got head injuries during evacuation, said an official.

Fire brigade officials said they got a call around 1 pm following which they sent 12 fire engines and five fire tankers on the spot.

The exact cause of fire was unclear.

-- With inputs from Agencies

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services, Mumbai, Jogeshwari, Oshiwara
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly