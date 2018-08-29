J-K: 2 Hizbul terrorists gunned down in Anantnag encounter

August 29, 2018 10:22 IST

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

An encounter ensued when the terrorists opened fire on the forces, an official said.

Police said two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in the operation.