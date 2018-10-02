India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

October 02, 2018 18:29 IST

Young and old, rich or poor, Indians across the country paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary.

In fact, even Twitter has unveiled a 'Gandhi Emoji' which users around the world can use in their tweets to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birthday.

Students dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an event to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, at a school in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A child touches a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during an all-religion prayer meeting to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at an Ashram in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Youth wearing masks of Mahatma Gandhi pose for a photograph in front of a Gandhi statue during his birth anniversary celebrations in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Students create a shape of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of 150th Gandhi jayanti celebrations at outskirts of Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo