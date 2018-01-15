PHOTOS: India celebrates 70th Army Day

January 15, 2018 23:38 IST

India on Monday celebrated 70th Army Day with fervour and pride.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 very year in recognition of Lieutenant General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in Chief of Indian Army from Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander this day in 1948.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the officers and troops of the Indian Army.

Here are some of the glimpses of the celebration. All Photographs: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat inspects the guard of honour during the Army Day Parade in New Delhi.

Army tanks and helicopters display combat skills during the parade.

Army soldiers display their war skill during the parade.

Army daredevils display their skills on motorcycles.

Army mounted horse cavalry soldiers during the parade.

Army's mechanised columns on display during the Army Day parade.

Army soldiers display their war skill.

The daredevils display exemplary skills.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat salutes the widow of an army martyr after honouring her, during the parade.