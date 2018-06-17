In Yogi Adityanath's UP, now toll plaza turns saffron

June 17, 2018 14:53 IST

A toll plaza on the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh was painted saffron on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh government's love for saffron colour is no secret to anyone.

From the chief minister's office to various other spots, the colour has become a defining feature of the state.

It has virtually permeated everything -- from booklets and school bags to towels or chairs, buses and even police stations.

Earlier this year, Gomti Nagar police station, Qaiser Bagh police station, UP Haj committee office's boundary wall in Lucknow were coated saffron.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath loves to see a saffron towel on his seat in his office. .

Recently, the chief minister also flagged off a fleet of 50 saffron-coloured buses.

Interestingly, after the bright saffron shade on the Haj office boundary wall attracted criticism from the opposition and flak from Muslim bodies, it was given a cream coat by the Estates department recently. The boundary wall originally was green and white.

The saffronisation, however, did not go down well with the opposition, who termed it a political ploy of the party.

Photographs: ANI