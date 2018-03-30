PHOTOS: Good Friday observed across India

March 30, 2018 22:34 IST

Good Friday was observed with prayers and hymns across the country by the Christian community.

The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Calvary Hill in Jerusalem nearly 2,000 years ago.

Here's a glimpse of how the day was observed.

IMAGE: A devotee re-enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Ahmedabad. Good Friday is observed before Easter Sunday, as Christians commemorate the suffering and death on the cross of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo



IMAGE: A devotee re-enacts the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Christian devotees take part in a holy procession to observe Good Friday at Loyola Ground in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A holy procession in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee with his child in a holy procession in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Visuals of a holy procession in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The crucifixion of Christ is re-enacted in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People offer prayers at a church in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A holy procession in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Visuals of crucifixion being re-enacted in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo