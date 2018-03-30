PHOTOS: Good Friday observed across India

Good Friday was observed with prayers and hymns across the country by the Christian community.
The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Calvary Hill in Jerusalem nearly 2,000 years ago.
Here's a glimpse of how the day was observed.
IMAGE: A devotee re-enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Ahmedabad. Good Friday is observed before Easter Sunday, as Christians commemorate the suffering and death on the cross of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
IMAGE: A devotee re-enacts the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bengaluru.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo
IMAGE: Christian devotees take part in a holy procession to observe Good Friday at Loyola Ground in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A holy procession in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A devotee with his child in a holy procession in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Visuals of a holy procession in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: The crucifixion of Christ is re-enacted in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: People offer prayers at a church in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A holy procession in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Visuals of crucifixion being re-enacted in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo
