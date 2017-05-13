Giant inflatable ballerina takes over New York's Rockefeller Center

There’s a dancer currently kicking up a storm at the Rockefeller Center Plaza in New York.
Pop-art prince Jeff Koons unveiled his latest public art installation, “Seated Ballerina,” a 45-foot inflatable sculpture at the busy center and it will preside over the Midtown landmark until June 2.
The 45-foot-tall inflatable figure made of nylon in a light blue tutu is shown pulling on her pointe shoe and sits just steps away from the iconic Radio City Music Hall, home of the Rockettes.
The work winks at Koons’ most famous statue, 1994’s Balloon Dog, in which the balloon animal is made of steel.
“Seated Ballerina” takes its inspiration from a small porcelain figurine also created by Koons for his Antiquity series and meant to be a modern depiction of Venus, the Roman goddess of love and beauty.
Koons says the work “conveys optimism and a sense of potential for the future.” He says the sculpture is intended to bring awareness to National Missing Children’s Month.
‘Seated Ballerina’ is the third Koons work to take up residence at Rockefeller Center. The artist’s ‘Puppy’ was installed there in 1992 and ‘Split-Rocker’ in 2000.
