4 suspected gangsters killed in encounter with police in Delhi

Last updated on: June 09, 2018 17:17 IST

Four suspected criminals were shot dead in an encounter with Delhi Police's special cell in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area on Saturday, a senior official said.

Six police personnel also sustained injuries in the gun fight, he said.

The deceased have been identified as head of the gang Rajesh Bharti, Vidroh, Umesh Don and Bhiku, the police said.

The special cell sleuths had been keeping an eye on a farmhouse in Chhatarpur for the last two to three months since it was suspected that the gang members would be coming there.

In the encounter, the accused were severely injured and taken to a hospital where they died, the official said.

Bharti and Vidroh were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their head, while Umesh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. They were accused in cases of murder and extortion, he said.

Bharti had fled from Haryana Police custody earlier this year.

Photographs: ANI