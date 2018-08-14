From Jammu to Kerala, rain fury spares no one

August 14, 2018 08:12 IST

From Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh and all the way to Kerala, the rains have wreaked havoc in the country.

Villages are flooded, roads have washed away and many people have lost their lives due to rains related incidents.

Altogether 776 people have lost their lives, 187 of them in Kerala, in incidents related to rains, floods and landslides in almost nine states during the monsoon season so far, the home ministry said.

According to the home ministry's National Emergency Response Centre, 2,406 villages in 14 districts of Kerala have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 26,400 hectres of crops were damaged.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Jammu as some houses were damaged, roads washed away and livestock worth lakhs perished. Here's a view of 'Har ki Pauri' along the flooded Tawi River. Photograph: PTI Photo

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was also suspended after being blocked by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Srinagar too, heavey rains flooded the low-lying areas. Photograph: PTI Photo

However, torrential rains brought much-needed respite to the residents of Kashmir from the unusually high temperatures. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

A view of the Har Ki Pauri along the banks of flooded Tawi River after heavy rains in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Odisha also faced the rain fury. The state government has asked all district collectors to remain alert to a possible flood situation amid a forecast of heavy rainfall across the state in the next 72 hours. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern and western parts of Odisha, coastal areas and northern parts of the state on August 14 and western areas on August 15. Photograph: PTI Photo

The monsoon fury not even spared a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. According to the home ministry's National Emergency Response Centre, as many as 171 people have died in Uttar Pradesh so far, in incidents related to rains, floods and landslides. Photograph: PTI Photo

A view of a flooded George town police station following heavy rain in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

However, Kerala is facing its worst flood in history. The 'God's own country' is continued to reel under the impact of unprecedented floods as heavy rain pounded several parts of the state, triggering landslips and claiming many lives so far in the last six days. Here's an aerial view of the floods in Aluva town. Photograph: PTI Photo

In the picturesque Wayanad district alone, over 14,000 people have taken shelter in 124 relief camps, the state's disaster control room said. One unit of the Territorial Army has also been deployed in Kerala. The Indian Air Force has deployed one Advance Light Helicopter (ALH), two Mi-17V chopper, four AN 32 aircraft, the Indian Navy has deployed One ALH, 20 divers. The army has also deployed one column of Military Engineering Group with 37 persons at Calicut, one column with 37 persons at Idukki and one column with 32 persons at Aluva. Photograph: PTI Photo

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has sanctioned a grant of Rs 100 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala, with the state pegging its damages at Rs 8,316 crore. The Kerala government had sought an assistance of Rs 1,220 crore from the Centre to tide over the crisis. Photograph: PTI Photo

Landslides were reported from various places in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Idukki and Wayanad districts, as nearly one lakh people rendered homeless due to the deluge took refuge in hundreds of relief camps. Photograph: PTI Photo

The weatherman has issued a fresh warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea, saying the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep may experience winds packing speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, sometimes going up to 60 kmph. Large parts of the state known for its verdant valleys and plantations looked like a massive swamp, with houses flattened and marooned, and crops destroyed. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kerala's worst-affected Idukki district continued to reel under the impact of unprecedented floods following the opening of the five shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of Idukki reservoir. Photograph: PTI Photo

Nearly two lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala while 14 teams of National Disaster Response Force consisting of 399 rescuers and 34 boats were deployed in the state. Photograph: PTI Photo

The deluge and rains have hit 22 districts in West Bengal in which 170 people have lost their lives. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Assam, 11.45 lakh people have borne the brunt of the rains and floods, which also hit crops in 27,552 hectares of land. Altogether 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force were engaged in rescue and relief operations in Assam, the NERC said. Photograph: PTI Photo

At least 18 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains pounded parts of hill state, triggering landslides and many rivers flowing above the danger mark. Photograph: PTI Photo

Restoration has been works underway after a major landslide on the national highway near Malyana, in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains. Authorities have advised tourists to reschedule their visit to the state. Photograph: PTI Photo

Six national highways were among 923 roads closed due to landslides during heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, a state government official said. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 96.50 crore for relief and rescue operations following loss of human life and the property. Photograph: PTI Photo

People residing in low-lying areas have been asked not to go near the Beas River as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. Photograph: PTI Photo

A view of flooded village as Suketi River hits danger mark following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Mandi . Photograph: PTI Photo