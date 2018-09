September 11, 2018 22:26 IST

Mumbai’s most famous of Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Lalbaugcha Raja, was unveiled on Tuesday, two days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Lalbaugcha Raja, known as the 'one who fulfills all wishes', has entered its 85th year.

The 10-day festivities at Lalbaugcha Raja will be inaugurated on Thursday at 4 am, according to their official website.

Here's the first look of this year's idol.