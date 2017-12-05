PHOTOS: More rains in Mumbai as Cyclone Ockhi nears city

December 05, 2017 11:51 IST

As Mumbai braces for Cyclone Ockhi, the city witnessed more rain on Tuesday after unusual showers on Monday.

Schools and colleges in the city and adjoining districts have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Here are some images from the downpour.

The weather department has forecast intermittent rains in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. The traffic on Eastern and Western Express Highways in Mumbai has slowed down after rain in some parts of Mumbai throughout on Monday night. Photograph: ANI

There are traffic curbs in some places in view of the rush of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made arrangements for accommodation in some civic schools for people coming from outside Mumbai to pay tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhumi in Dadar area in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

"Intermittent rain/thundershowers very likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs in next 24 hours," said a report of the India Meteorological Department Mumbai at 8 am. Photograph: @Pravinshetra/Twitter

After an alert by the IMD Mumbai observatory, the state government has announced a holiday for schools in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Photograph: PTI Photo

With inputs from PTI