Celebs pay tribute to victims of Manchester blast

Last updated on: May 23, 2017 11:38 IST

Celebrities flooded social media with condolences and heartfelt messages following the devastating news of 22 dead and at least 50 injured at Manchester Arena in the UK where Ariana Grande performed a concert on Monday evening.

Praying for everyone at Ariana Grande’s show.

-- Katy Perry

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.

-- Selena Gomez

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.

-- Taylor Swift

My prayers go out to the people of Manchester... had special times there from youth and beyond.

-- Cher

Tearing up imagining innocent concertgoers losing their lives. Praying for everyone and all #Arianators.

-- Demi Lovato

Sending love to those affected in Manchester.

-- Ellie Goulding

Our prayers and strength to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong.

-- Dwayne Johnson

Absolutely horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team.

-- Niall Horan

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone affected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus.

-- Halsey