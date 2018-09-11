45 killed as bus falls into valley in Telangana

Last updated on: September 11, 2018 15:03 IST

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus plunged into a valley after it skidded off a road, leaving at least 45 passengers dead in Jagtial district, officials said on Tuesday.

"45 people have died so far. Injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. Rescue operation is underway," Jagtial superintendent of police of Sindhu Sharma said.

Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, a CMO release said.

He also asked officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

The accident occurred when the bus returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley, the officials said.

Over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus.

"The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon. At least 15 persons have died in the mishap...20 others were injured and they have been shifted to different hospitals," Jagtial district Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work said.

Expressing grief over the loss of life in the accident, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh be provided to the families of the deceased.

Photograph: ANI