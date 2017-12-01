rediff.com

9 killed, 32 injured as burqa-clad terrorists attack Peshawar college

December 01, 2017 13:54 IST

Five burqa-clad Taliban terrorists on Friday stormed a government research institute in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar and opened fire, killing at least nine persons, including students, before being shot dead by security forces.

The terrorists attacked the student hostel of the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on the University Road in the city, the capital of the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

 

Security officials said that terrorists clad in burqa used an auto rickshaw to reach the building.

They stormed the building by firing automatic weapons, creating panic, officials said.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hospital authorities said nine persons mostly students were killed in the attack. Thirty-two people were also injured in the attack.

Salahuddin Mehsud, Inspector General of Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, said timely action by police and the army helped in reducing the number of deaths.

A senior police official said all the terrorists were killed by security forces.

IMAGE: Police and rescue workers outside the Directorate of Agriculture Institute in Peshawar. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Tags: Peshawar, Directorate of Agriculture Institute, Directorate of Agriculture Extension, Salahuddin Mehsud, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
 

