PHOTOS: Dance, dhamaal for BJP as it wins another election

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 13:42 IST

As the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to head for a simple majority in the Karnataka assembly, its workers began the celebration all over the country.

Here are the glimpses of the celebration.

BJP members in celebratory mood as the results show win for the saffron party. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

BJP supporters raise cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa as they celebrate party's victory. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

It's state number 22 for the BJP. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Let's dance! BJP workers dance to celebrate the victory. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

BJP workers wave the saffron flag after leads showed that the party was all set to form the government. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

WATCH: Celebrations begin outside BJP office in Bengaluru