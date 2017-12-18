With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates its wins

Jubilation and celebrations broke out at Bharatiya Janata Party offices across the country after the poll results showed a win for the BJP in both Gujarat and Congress
Check out the scenes of triumph!
Actress-turned-West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee (left) with party workers celebrates the party's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, outside the state party headquarters in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupany flashes a victory sign after his party won in Gujarat. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
It's time to dance as BJP supporters celebrate outside the BJP headquarter in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
These women are surely Modi fans! Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
Party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the BJP offices to celebrate their victory. In Mumbai, supporters used dhols and distributed sweets to celebrate. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
Sweets were distributed amongst the party workers outside the BJP office in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
Big screens were displayed outside offices showing the results live to the supporters of the party. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
BJP supporters celebrating their party's success in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections outside a counting centre, at Chamba. Photograph: PTI Photo
Noisy scenes were witnessed outside the BJP headquarter after the party won in Himachal and Gujarat. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
It's dance time! The results buoyed party supporters' mood in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
