With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates its wins

Last updated on: December 18, 2017 18:47 IST

Jubilation and celebrations broke out at Bharatiya Janata Party offices across the country after the poll results showed a win for the BJP in both Gujarat and Congress

Check out the scenes of triumph!

Actress-turned-West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee (left) with party workers celebrates the party's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, outside the state party headquarters in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupany flashes a victory sign after his party won in Gujarat. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

It's time to dance as BJP supporters celebrate outside the BJP headquarter in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

These women are surely Modi fans! Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

Party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the BJP offices to celebrate their victory. In Mumbai, supporters used dhols and distributed sweets to celebrate. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

Sweets were distributed amongst the party workers outside the BJP office in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Big screens were displayed outside offices showing the results live to the supporters of the party. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com

BJP supporters celebrating their party's success in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections outside a counting centre, at Chamba. Photograph: PTI Photo

Noisy scenes were witnessed outside the BJP headquarter after the party won in Himachal and Gujarat. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

It's dance time! The results buoyed party supporters' mood in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com