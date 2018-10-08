Best PHOTOS from the week gone by

October 08, 2018 08:19 IST

Here are 10 images recapping the top events from the previous week.

Zoo staff gather as a female elephant named Noor Jahan eats cake on the occassion of her 14th birthday celebration at the Zoological Garden in Karachi, Pakistan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Participants dressed in traditional attire pose during rehearsals for Garba, ahead of Navratri, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/Reuters

First responders and others fold an American flag following a prayer service during the one-year anniversary of the October 1 mass shooting, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Activists rally inside the Senate Hart Office Building during a protest in opposition to US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A Yazidi boy holds a picture of Nadia Murad, who won the Nobel Peace prize, in Duhok, Iraq. Photograph: Ari Jalal/Reuters

US first lady Melania Trump holds a child during her visit to The Nest Children's Home near Nairobi, Kenya. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Mount Soputan volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Lobu village in Southeast Minahasa regency, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono/Reuters

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives on stage dancing to Abba's 'Dancing Queen' before delivering her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters