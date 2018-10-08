Best PHOTOS from the week gone by

Here are 10 images recapping the top events from the previous week.
Zoo staff gather as a female elephant named Noor Jahan eats cake on the occassion of her 14th birthday celebration at the Zoological Garden in Karachi, Pakistan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose during rehearsals for Garba, ahead of Navratri, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/Reuters
First responders and others fold an American flag following a prayer service during the one-year anniversary of the October 1 mass shooting, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters
Activists rally inside the Senate Hart Office Building during a protest in opposition to US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and in support for Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in 1982, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
A Yazidi boy holds a picture of Nadia Murad, who won the Nobel Peace prize, in Duhok, Iraq. Photograph: Ari Jalal/Reuters
US first lady Melania Trump holds a child during her visit to The Nest Children's Home near Nairobi, Kenya. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Mount Soputan volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Lobu village in Southeast Minahasa regency, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photograph: Antara Foto/Adwit B Pramono/Reuters
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives on stage dancing to Abba's 'Dancing Queen' before delivering her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters
A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters
