Violence breaks out as Bengal votes in panchayat polls

Last updated on: May 14, 2018 13:35 IST

IMAGE: Twenty people were injured in clashes in Bengal's Cooch Behar area. Photograph: ANI/Twitter/span>

Violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal, as the polling for the single phase panchayat elections is underway on Monday.

As polling began, the State Election Commission received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.

The SEC is conducting the panchayat election.

Violence broke out in North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts.

In North 24 Parganas, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of letting loose a reign of terror in several parts of the district, especially in Amdanga area.

A few people were injured when clashes broke out between two groups, SEC sources said.

Senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick denied the involvement of the TMC in the incident and accused BJP of terrorising the voters.

In Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district in North Bengal, a few voters were injured after clashes broke out between two groups outside a polling station, the sources said. The voters later on lodged a police complaint.

Violence was reported in Burdwan districts too. The Communist Party of India-Marxist and BJP had accused the TMC of terrorising voters and hurling bombs outside polling stations. The TMC has termed the allegations as baseless.

After a protracted legal battle in the Kolkata high court and the Supreme Court involving the SEC, the TMC and the opposition parties, the three-tier panchayat polls is being held in the state.

It is the last major polls in the state before the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

With 40 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats located in the districts, political parties are viewing the event as a warm up match ahead of 2019 general elections.