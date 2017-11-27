Bali on volcano red alert

November 27, 2017 15:06 IST

Bali has ordered a mass evacuation and raised the volcanic eruption alert to the highest level with the island’s international airport closed for 24 hours, trapping 60,000 travellers.

IMAGE: A villager walks as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background in Kubu, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Photograph: Johannes P Christo/Reuters

Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark grey ash nearly 10,000 feet into the atmosphere since the weekend and lava is welling up in the crater.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency raised the volcano’s alert to the highest level early on Monday warning a larger eruption is possible.

IMAGE: Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark grey ash nearly 10,000 feet into the atmosphere since the weekend and lava is welling up in the crater. Photograph: Johannes P Christo/Reuters

Bali’s airport was closed early today after ash, which can pose a deadly threat to aircraft, reached its airspace. Some 445 flights were cancelled, stranding about 59,000 travellers.

IMAGE: The new extension of the volcanic danger zone affects 22 villages and about 90,000 to 100,000 people. Photograph: Petra Simkova/Reuters

Authorities say the new extension of the volcanic danger zone affects 22 villages and about 90,000 to 100,000 people. About 40,000 people have evacuated but others have not left because they feel safe or don't want to abandon their livestock.

WATCH: Bali volcano erupts

The volcano’s last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.

IMAGE: A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano during an eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali. Photograph: Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/Reuters

Bali is Indonesia’s top tourist destination, with its gentle Hindu culture, surf beaches and lush green interior attracting about 5 million visitors a year.

IMAGE: An officer with the disaster management agency places a mask on an elderly woman at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano. About 40,000 people have evacuated but others have not left because they feel safe or don't want to abandon their livestock.

Photograph: Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/Reuters

The ash, which began spewing into the sky after Mount Agung in eastern Bali erupted three times Saturday, has reached heights of 4,000 metres, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of information and data for Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency.

IMAGE: Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village, Karangasem, Bali. Photograph: Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/Reuters

According to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, by Monday morning the continuous cloud of smoke had reached as high as 9,100 metre.

The first eruption came around 5:30 pm on Saturday, Bali’s Regional Disaster Management Agency said. More eruptions followed and continued into Sunday, with a “medium-pressure eruption” in the early evening.

IMAGE: The ash, which began spewing into the sky after Mount Agung in eastern Bali erupted three times Saturday, has reached heights of 4,000 metre. Photograph: Johannes P Christo/Reuters