PHOTOS: Union minister Babul Supriyo gets hitched

Last updated on: August 10, 2016 15:24 IST

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday tied the knot with his girlfriend Rachna Sharma. They had a low-key engagement two months ago.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the wedding saw who's who of politics and Bollywood gracing the event. Among the people who attended the ceremony were Rajnath Singh, LK Advani, Venkaiah Naidu, Sumitra Mahajan, Digvijaya Singh, etc. Music composer Anu Malik and producer Mukesh Bhatt were also present at the wedding.

Here are some glimpses of the reception. All photographs courtesy of Wedding Twinkles.

SAAT PHERE BAAD: Union minister Babul Supriyo stands alongside his wife Rachna Sharma; the two look prepared to meet the gentry of Indian politics and Bollywood.

HOME AFFAIRS: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates the newlyweds.

MANN KI BAAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is introduced to Supriyo's parents. Anyone who's had their boss meet their folks relates to the groom's expression.

INDIA IS THE BEST: Composer Anu Malik whispers something to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu. Any guesses as to what he said?

PARLEY OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan share a lighter moment in contrast to their usual parliamentary roles.

YES BOSS: Babul Supriyo hugs veteran filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt with whom he worked before entering the political theatre.

THERE YOU GO: Congress leader and former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh greets the couple.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani and his daughter Pratibha were also spotted at the wedding.