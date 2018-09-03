Awesome photos of the month: August

September 03, 2018 08:29 IST

Here are some of the best images clicked across the globe in the month of August.

Giant Panda Yang Yang holds a brush behind pictures it painted at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. One hundred of her works will be sold online for €490 each, to fund a picture book about the Vienna zoo’s pandas. Photograph: Heinz-Peter Bader/Reuters

A DC-10 air tanker drops fire retardant along the crest of a hill to protect the two bulldozers below that were cutting fire lines at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California, US. Photograph: Fred Greaves/Reuters

A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicise World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Israeli police scuffle with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man as he takes part in a protest against the detention of a fellow community member who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

A doctor treats children injured by an airstrike in Saada, Yemen. Photograph: Naif Rahma/Reuters

A woman reacts to a swarm of bees in Times Square in New York City, US. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/Pool/Reuters

A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Singer Ariana Grande performs at the funeral service for the late singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, US. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as he walks through a street during rain in Kolkata, India. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Water is released as heavy rain falls at a massive Pubugou Dam on the Dadu river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in Hanyuan County of Sichuan province, China. Photograph: Damir Sagolj/Reuters