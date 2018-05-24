Army chief visits Kashmir after Centre ordered ceasefire for Ramzan

May 24, 2018 21:49 IST

The Chief of the Indian Army General Bipin Rawat on Thursday visited the Kashmir Valley to review the prevailing security situation.

Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, General Rawat visited formation headquarters and units in Srinagar, where he was briefed by the commanders on ground regarding the operational preparedness.

The army chief was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.

Commending the performance of the troops in the recent successful operations, General Rawat stressed the need to maintain the extra vigil to defeat the evil designs of hostile forces and assured his full support to further strengthen the security posture.

General Rawat also took stock of the security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to commence from June 27 and stressed on the need for close coordination with the civil administration to ensure a smooth and efficient conduct of the yatra.

It is to be noted that the Centre last week ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

However, the ministry of home affairs clarified that the security forces “reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people”.

All photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com